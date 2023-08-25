2023 Suzuki Burgmann 125 and Avenis 125 at KLBS

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 August 2023 4:48 pm / 0 comments

2023 Suzuki Burgmann 125

Set to enter the Malaysia scooter market in the very near future are the 2023 Suzuki Burgmann 125 and Suzuki Avenis 125. These small displacement scooters were seen on display at the ongoing Kuala Lumpur Bike Show (KLBS).

Targetted at the budget conscious and commuter market, expect to see this scooter duo on sale in Malaysia well below the RM10,000 price point. As for market appearance, a Suzuki source told paultan.org it “could be late this year or very early next year.”

The Burgmann 125 and Avenis 125 will compete in the local market with rivals such as the Yamaha Ego Gear (RM5,998) and the Honda Vario 125 (RM7,080). Other market competition includes the WMoto Gemma 125 (RM6,988), the Benelli Panerea 125 (RM6,888), Royal Alloy GP125 (RM12,497), Modenas Karisma 125S (RM5,397) and Benelli VZ125S (RM5,838).

2023 Suzuki Avenis 125

Intended for the urban commuter, the Burgmann 125 comes with an air-cooled single-cylinder mill, fed by EFI. With a fuel tank capacity of 5.5-litres, a key feature of the Burgmann 150 is its 21-litre under seat storage capacity.

Targetted towards the sporty rider, the Avenis 125 is a step through scooter powered by single-cylinder engine displacing 124 cc. With a flat floorboard, two utility hooks and 21-litres of under seat storage, the Avenue 125 is intended to be a multi-role scooter that doesn’t break the bank.

GALLERY: 2023 Suzuki Avenis 125

