In Bikes, Local Bike News, Royal Alloy / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 May 2022 6:34 pm / 0 comments

2022 Royal Alloy GP180

For the retro scooter scene in Malaysia, the 2022 Royal Alloy GP125, priced at RM12,497, and the GP180, retailing at RM15,252, get colour updates. Prices for the GP125 and GP180 are unchanged from 2021 and is on-the-road, excluding insurance.

Matte Black is used for th GP125’s new colour scheme, while the GP 180 now comes decked out in Metal Blue. Otherwise there are no other changes for the GP125 and GP180 with power coming from a single-cylinder air-cooled engine.

The GP125 gets 9.65 hp at 7,500 rpm and 9.2 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm with fuelling by EFI. Power goes through a belt drive and CVT transmission, as is typical for scooters in the category.

2022 Royal Alloy GP125

Braking uses single hydraulic discs on the 12-inch front and rear wheels, shod with 110/70 and 120/70 tyres. The GP125 weighs 130 kg with 10.5-litres of fuel carried in the tank, while a storage compartment inside the front cowl includes a USB charging socket and pocket for the rider’s smartphone, as well as space to store incidentals.

As for the GP180, a 169 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder produces 10 hp at 7,250 rpm while torque is rated at 10.6 Nm at 5,250 rpm. All other specifications remains the same as the GP125, save that the GP180 comes fitted standard with ABS.7

GALLERY: 2022 Royal Alloy GP180 Metal Blue