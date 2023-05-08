In Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 May 2023 2:55 pm / 0 comments

After the Benelli Panarea 125 (RM6,888), another scooter from MForce Bike Holdings, this time the 2023 WMoto Gemma 125 priced at RM6,988. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and there are two colour options – Refined Grey or Special Purple.

A liquid-cooled single-cylinder displacing 117.3 cc fed by EFI powers the Gemma 125, with a CVT transmission and belt drive. Power is claimed to be 8.31 hp at 7,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 9.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Engine starting on the Gemma 125 can be done via electric or kick start with activation using a smart key. Coming with modern riding equipment, the Gemma 125 gets Led lighting throughout with riding information displayed on a 3.5-inch TFT-LCD while a USB charging socket is found underneath the handlebar.

Rolling on 12-inch wheels fitted with a 100/90 tyre in front and a110/90 tyre at the back, the Gemma 125 uses non-adjustable telescopic forks and a single shock absorber. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc in front and a mechanical drum brake in the rear while 4.5-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.