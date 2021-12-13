In Benelli, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 December 2021 11:34 am / 0 comments

Coming with new graphics and colours for next year in Malaysia is the 2022 Benelli VZ125i Special Edition (N1) scooter, priced at RM5,838 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. This is an increase of RM550 over the 2018 Benelli VZ125i launch price of RM5,288 and the new colour options are Yellow, Red Brown and Light Blue.

Targeted at the value-for-money segment of the Malaysian scooter market, the VZ125i carries a SOHC 124 cc, four-stroke, air-cooled, single cylinder mill. Power is claimed to be 8.4 hp at 7,500 rpm with torque rated at 9.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm with fuelling done by EFI.

No other changes to the specifications sheet, with LED lighting used throughout on the VZ125i, with LED DRLs, head lights, indicators and rear lights. Inside the cockpit, and LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information including speedometer, tachometer, and fuel level.

Suspension uses conventional telescopic forks in front and a Kayaba stick absorber, adjustable for preload, at the back end. For stopping, the VZ125i uses hydraulic disc brakes on the 14-inch alloy wheels, front and rear while tubeless tyre sizing is 70/90-14 front and 80/90-14 rear.

Other riding conveniences include a USB port located in the storage compartment under the seat and a storage hook in the front cowl for hanging your teh tarik ikat tepi. A small cubby inside the front cowl accommodates small items such as a handphone and power bank while a magnetic key lock cover helps deter theft.

The VZ125i weighs in at 97 kg and seat height is set at 735 mm, with 4.9-liters of fuel carried in the tank. Availability of the VZ125i is immediate at all authorised Benelli Malaysia dealers, with two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.