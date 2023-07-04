2023 Yamaha Ego Gear scooter new colours, RM5,998

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 July 2023 2:40 pm / 0 comments

Priced at RM5,998 in Malaysia is the 2023 Yamaha Ego Gear budget segment scooter which gets a colour update. Pricing is recommended retail excluding road tax, insurance and registration and the new price is RM580 higher than the previous 2022 price of RM5,418.

The new colour options are Yellow, Blue and Green, replacing the previous colour choices of Silver, Red and Blue. Stocks of the 2023 Ego Gear is available immediately at all authorised Hong Leong Yamaha dealers nation-wide.

No changes in there engine room for the Ego Gear, with a 125 cc, SOHC, single-cylinder engine fed by EFI with engine stop-start producing a claimed 9.38 hp at 8,000 rpm and 9.6 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Both electric and kick-starting is standard and engine power goes to the rear wheel via automatic gear and belt drive.

Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front and a single shock absorber in the rear, adjustable for preload. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc on the front and mechanical drum brake at the back, with wheel sizes indentical at both ends – 14 inches – shod with 70/90 and 90/80 rubber.

With 4.2-litres of fuel carried in the tank, the Ego Gear weighs in at 95 kg. Overall length of this urban scooter is 1,870 mm while seat height is set at 750 mm and wheelbase measures 1,260 mm.

LED lighting is used for the headlight and pilot lights while the instrument panel is analogue, with fuel gauge. For riding conveniences, a power socket is provided for charging the rider’s electronics along with hazard lights while the floorboard is made with an anti-slip material.