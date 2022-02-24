In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 February 2022 8:25 pm / 0 comments

2022 Modenas Karisma 125S – Aqua Blue

All new for the entry-level scooter market in Malaysia is the 2022 Modenas Karisma 125S, priced at RM5,397. Pricing for the Karisma 125S does not include road tax, insurance and registration, and is available at all authorised Modenas dealerships immediately.

The Karisma 125S now comes with a Euro 4 compliant, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine displacing 124.8 cc and fed by EFI. Power is rated at 9.38 hp at 7,500 rpm with 10 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm with 5.1-litres of fuel carried in the tank.

2022 Modenas Karisma 125S – Duchess Gold

Power gets to the ground via automatic gearbox and belt final drive, as is typical of scooters in this class with wheel sizing set at 14-inches front and rear, shod with 80/90 and 90/90 tyres, respectively.

New for the Karisma 125S is twin LED headlights with matching DRLs as well as LED turn signals and tail light. Inside the cockpit, the instrument panel is still an analogue unit with an LCD digital fuel gauge and a USB charging port is located inside the front cowl for charging the rider’s electronics.

2022 Modenas Karisma 125S – Mystic Red

A 14-litre storage compartment is found under the seat which is operated by a remote switch located next to the ignition lock. Braking is done with single hydraulic disc on the front wheel and mechanical drum brake at the back.

For suspension, the Karisma 125S comes with conventional telescopic forks in front and single shock absorber at the back, adjustable for spring preload. The 2022 Modenas Karisma 125S comes in three colour options – Aqua Blue, Mystic Red and Duchess Gold – while competition in Malaysia for this segment includes the Yamaha Ego Gear (RM5,418), Honda BeAT (RM5,555) and WMoto ES125 (RM4,488).