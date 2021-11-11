In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 November 2021 9:33 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia at a recommended retail price of RM5,418 is the 2022 Yamaha Ego Gear, a utility scooter for the budget end of the market. Price for the Ego Gear does not include road tax, insurance or registration and stocks are expected to arrive in authorised Hong Leong Yamaha Motor dealer showrooms mid-November.

Powered by a 125 cc, DOHC, single-cylinder engine fed by EFI with engine stop-start, the Ego gear produces a claimed 9.38 hp at 8,000 rpm and 9.6 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The rider of the Ego Gear can start the scooter with electric or kick starting and power gets to the ground via automatic transmission and belt drive.

With 4.2-litres of fuel carried in the tank, the Ego Gear weighs in at 95 kg. Overall length of this urban scooter is 1,870 mm while seat height is set at 750 mm and wheelbase measures 1,260 mm.

Tied together with an underbone frame, the Ego Gear comes with telescopic forks in front and a shock absorber at the back. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc on the front and mechanical drum brake at the back, with wheel sizes indentical at both ends – 14 inches – shod with 70/90 and 90/80 rubber.

LED lighting is used for the headlight and pilot lights while the instrument panel has been updated. For riding conveniences, a power socket is provided for charging the rider’s electronics along with hazard lights while the floorboard is made with an anti-slip material.

There are three colour options available for the Ego Gear – Silver, Red and Blue. Every purchase of a Yamaha Ego Gear in Malaysia comes with a brake disc lock worth RM100.