Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 October 2020 5:32 pm

Freshly updated for more rider convenience is the 2021 Honda BeAT scooter, which a retail of RM5,555 – the 2017 price was RM5,565 – excluding road tax, insurance and registration. There are also four colour options for the new BeAT – Vivacity Red, Force Silver Metallic, Pearl Nightfall Blue and Space Magenta Metallic and the BeAT is available immediately at Boon Siew Honda dealer showrooms.

The BeAT’s engine is Euro 4 compliant, producing 8.67 hp at 7,500 rpm and 9.53 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm using a 108.2 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine. Power goes through an automatic gear box and belt drive.

Both electrical and kick-start is provided on the Honda BeAT, and the scooter rolls on 14-inch wheels. Fuel is now carried in a 4.2-litre tank, up from the previous 4.0-litres and undersea storage has been increased to 11.7-litres, an increase of 0.5-litres.

Aside from the increase in fuel and storage capacity, weight for the BeAT has been reduced by 4 kg to 90 kg with seat height set at 742 mm. Other new items are LED headlights, speedometer design, redesigned side mirrors, wheels, and seat opener.

The front end is propped up by a telescopic fork, while the back is suspended with an integrated swingarm suspension unit with non-adjustable single shock absorber. Braking is with a single hydraulic disc on the front wheel, while a leading-shoe drum brake is installed on the rear wheel, controlled by Honda’s combined braking system.