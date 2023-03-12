In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 March 2023 2:09 pm / 0 comments

Following the teaser released by Boon Siew Honda a few days ago, the 2023 Honda Vario 125 scooter gets its official Malaysian launch, priced at RM7,080. Pricing does include insurance and there are three colour choices for the Vario 125 – Yellow, Blue and Red.

Using the same bodywork as the Vario 150 and sold alongside its stablemate the Vario 160 (RM9,998), the Vario 125 is powered by a single-cylinder, SOHC liquid-cooled engine, displacing 124.9 cc. Honda says the Vario 125 is capable of producing 11.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and 11.74 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.

Although a scooter in the 125 cc displacement class, the Vario 125 is equipped with features normally found in the 150 cc segment scooters. This includes LED lighting, keyless start, USB charging socket in the front cowl pocket and anti-theft immobiliser.

Wheel siding on the Vario 125 is 14-inches, shod with 90/80 tyre in front and 100/80 rubber in the rear. While not coming with ABS, the Vario gets a hydraulic disc in front and mechanical drum brake at the back with Honda’s combined braking system.

Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front and preload adjustable monoshock holding up the rear. Other riding conveniences include a digital instrument panel and 18-liters of under seat storage.