Getting its official launch in Malaysia is the 2023 Honda Vario 160 scooter priced at RM9,998 for the base model in three colours – Vivacity Red, Pearl Nightfall Blue and Sword Silver Metallic – available from December 2022. The fourth colour option is Matte Charcoal Grey Metallic, priced at RM10,298 and available from February 2023, with all pricing excluding road tax, insurance and registration, and accompanied by two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.
Fist seen in Malaysian during a preview at the 2022 Malaysian Grand Prix in October, the Vario 160 comes with a four-valve, liquid-cooled single-cylinder displacing 157 cc. Power for the Vario 160 is rated at 15.3 hp at 8,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 13.8 Nm at 7,000 rpm.
This compares against the Vario 150’s 2020 base price of RM7,499 and 13.1 hp at 8,500 rpm with 13.4 Nm of torque. Power goes to the Vario 160’s 14-inch rear wheel via belt drive and CVT transmission while the front wheel is also a 14-inch unit, shod in 100/80 and 120/70 tubeless tyres.
Standard equipment is single-channel ABS on the front wheel, with braking done with single hydraulic discs front and rear. Meanwhile, suspension uses telescopic forks in front with a preload-adjustable single shock absorber at the back.
For riding conveniences, the Vario 160 is equipped with a Smart Key system, allowing for keyless starting as well as alarm and call back. Other equipment includes USB-A charging port with 18-litres of storage under the seat.
Inside the cockpit a digital LCD meter displays the necessary information along with a clock and fuel consumption readout. Weight for the Vario 160 is listed at 117 kg with 5.5-litres of fuel carried in the tank while seat height is set at 778 mm.
Comments
