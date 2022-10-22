In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 October 2022 5:45 pm / 0 comments

Introduced to the world last February but still not receiving its official launch, the 2022 Honda Vario 160 was spotted at the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia. Seen in the Boon Siew Honda booth in the public mall area, the Various 160 going on display could be a sign of a launch in Malaysia in the near future.

Retaining the familiar silhouette of the Vario 150 (RM7,499 in Malaysia in 2020) some differences can be seen in the front cowl. However, the previous design style of the Vario is changed with the new front fender design, along with thicker tyres, this time a 100/80 in front and a 120/70 rear, mounted on 14-inch wheels in a new design and colour.

From the name, we know the Vario 160 will come with a larger engine, with the single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill displacing 156.9 cc compared to the previous 149.3 cc with greater compression ratio, 12:1 compared to 10.2:1. Power is claimed to be 15.4 PS at 8,500 rpm with 13.8 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, with the previous Vario 150 producing 13.1 Ps and 13.4 Nm.

The Vario 160’s braking system also gets an upgrade from the single hydraulic disc and mechanical rear combined braking system now joined by a two-channel ABS equipped version for the Indonesian market. Other equipment appears to remain the same, with LCD instrument panel and 5.5-litre fuel tank.

Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front and monoshock at the rear, adjustable for preload. Other riding conveniences include a keyless start system, USB charging socket in the front cowl and underseat storage.