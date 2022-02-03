In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 February 2022 11:44 am / 0 comments

After four years in the market, the 2022 Honda Vario has been updated and is now in the Indonesia market. This Honda scooter is now known as the Honda Vario 160 and receives a host of updates including in the engine while in Malaysia, the 2020 Honda Vario 150 retails at RM7,499.

Despite retaining the familiar Vario styling, all the body panels on the Vario 160 are new and differences are most noticeable in the front cowl. Another styling cue that left the previous generation Vario look “unfinished” has now been addressed with new fender, as well as upsized tyres measuring 100/80 in front and 120/70 at the back.

Wheel sizing remains the same at 14 inches but now comes in a new colour scheme. The Vario 160 uses LED lighting throughout while the seat unit has been restyled.

As can be surmised from the name change, the Vario 160 now comes with a larger engine capacity. From the previous 149.3 cc, the single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, EFI fed mill in the Vario 160 now displaces 156.9 cc with compression ratio taking a jump to 12:1 from 10.6:1.

This results in the Vario 160 producing a claimed 15.4 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, up from the outgoing Vario 150’s 13.1 PS and 13.4 Nm of torque. Another upgrade for this year’s Vario is in the braking department, with the Vario 160 now coming with a disc brake on the rear wheel, complementing the single disc in front.

However, the Indonesia market also gets the Vario 160 with combined braking system that uses a hydraulic disc in front and a mechanical disc brake at the back. Meanwhile, the Vario 160 with twin hydraulic discs comes with ABS braking as standard.

The rest of the Vario 160’s equipment specification remains the same, with a monochrome LCD instrument panel and 5.5 liters of fuel carried in the tank. Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front and monoshock in the rear while a USB charging port and keyless start is standard equipment while there are six colour choices for the Vario 160 in Indonesia.