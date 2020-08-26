In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 August 2020 4:10 pm / 0 comments

Updated for this year in Malaysia is the 2020 Honda Vario 150 scooter, with three new colours. Pricing, excluding road tax, insurance and registration, is RM7,499 for the Vario 150 base model while the Repsol edition goes for RM7,699 and immediately available at authorised Boon Siew Honda dealers.

The three new colour schemes on offer for the Vario 150 are Force Silver Metallic, Pearl Magellanic Black and Sword Silver Metallic. Aside from the new paint and graphics, the Vario 150 remains otherwise unchanged mechanically.

Power comes from a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill producing 13.1 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.4 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. Honda’s eSP technology for combustion efficiency, ACG starter and Idling Start Stop is applied to the Vario 150 to improve fuel consumption.

Rider conveniences for the Vario 150 include Smart Key for keyless starting and an LCD digital display. Lighting is done with LEDs throughout and under the seat is a storage compartment with 18-litre capacity.

Braking done is done with a single hydraulic disc in front with drum back at the rear and the Vario 150 rolls on 14-inch wheels. The 2018 Honda Vario 150 was priced at RM7,199 for the base model with the Repsol Edition going for RM7,399 in the pre-SST period.