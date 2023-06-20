2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE in Malaysia, RM60,800

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 June 2023 10:37 am / 1 comment

Aside from the GSX-8S, Suzuki Malaysia has also launched the 20223 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE adventure-tourer, priced at RM60,800. The iconic look of Suzuki’s middleweight adventure-tourer remains but the equipment spec has been brought up-to-date, including stacked LED headlights in front.

Focus on the 800DE is the engine which is all new, a parallel-twin displacing 776 cc with 270-degree crankshaft and DOHC, as well as what Suzuki calls a Cross Balancer to minimise engine vibration. Engine power was not disclosed and power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and Suzuki Clutch Assist System that reduces clutch lever effort.

The V-Strom gets four ride modes – Active (A), Basic (B), Comfort (C) dan Gravel. Active is the most aggressive ride mode for sporty road riding while C can be termed a rain mode, while Gravel allows the V-Strom’s rear wheel to slip without reducing power.

Foru-mode traction control is standard and can be switched off for off-road riding. ABS comes with two modes allowing for different degrees of braking intervention and like the traction control, can also be turn off when riding in the dirt.

Showa suspension gives 220 mm of travel in the adjustable upside-down front forks while the rear monoshock with remote gas reservoir is adjustable for preload. Rolling on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, the V-Strom 800DE gets a ground clearance figure of 220 mm and a seat height of 855 mm.

Despite its rugged nature, the 800DE gets modern riding conveniences such as a 5-inch TFT-LCD screen and up-and-down quickshifter. 20-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and the windshield is manual adjustable to one of three positions.

Overall weight of the V-Strom 800DE is 230 kg. A list of optional accessories is available from the Suzuki catalogue, including luggage, heated grips, fog lights, centre stand and engine guard.