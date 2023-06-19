2023 Suzuki GSX-8S launched in Malaysia, RM50,800

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 June 2023 3:39 pm / 2 comments

New entry for Malaysia in the middleweight naked sports class is the 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S, priced at RM50,800, with the price excluding road tax, insurance and registration. In Malaysia, the Suzuki GSX-8S goes up against the Kawasaki Z650, Yamaha MT-07 and Aprilia Tuono 660 in terms of pricing and engine configuration.

Motive power for the GSX-8S comes from a parallel-twin with 270-degree crankshaft displacing 776 cc with DOHC and liquid-cooling, fed by EFI. Suzuki claims power for the GSX-8S is rated at at 82 hp at 8,500 rpm dan 78 Nm of torque at 6,800 rpm.

A six-speed gearbox with chain final drive gets power to the rear wheel, and wheel-sizing front and rear is 17-inches. With ride-by-wire throttle, the GSX-8S gets three ride modes with Mode A being the most aggressive in terms of power delivery, followed by Mode B for road and Mode C being the softest and suitable for riding in the rain.

Also standard is three-level traction control, low rpm assist to avoid stalling the bike at take off as well as an up-and-down quickshifter. Suspension is done by KYB with upside-down forks in front and monoshopck at the rear while braking is done with twin Nissin four-piston callipers in front on 310 mm discs and a single 240 mm diameter disc in the rear.

Overall weight of the GSX-8S is listed at 202 kg, with 14-litres of fuel in the tank with seat height set at 810 mm. Three colours are available for the GSX-8S in Malaysia – Pearl Cosmic Blue, Pearl Tech White dan Metallic Matt No.2/Glass Sparkle Black – while a two-year or 20,000 km warranty is provided against manufacturing defects.