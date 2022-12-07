In Aprilia, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 December 2022 11:02 am / 1 comment

Now in Malaysia is the 2022 Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory, priced at RM73,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. This compares against the price for the “base” model Aprilia Tuono 660 in 2021 at RM77,900.

The Tuono 660 Factory is differentiated from the Tuono 660 with the Aprilia 659 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine with a 270-degree combustion interval getting a 5 hp increase in peak power output to 100 hp. Peak torque number remains unchanged from the standard Tuono 660 with 67 Nm at 8,500 rpm, of which 80% is available from 4,000 rpm and 90% of peak torque coming in at 6,250 rpm.

With the extra power, gearing for the Tuono 660 Factory is shorter with a 16-tooth front sprocket (one less than on the Tuono 660) combined with a 43-tooth rear sprocket. An up-and-down quickshifter is standard equipment, fitted to a six-speed gearbox.

Weight for the Tuono 660 Factory is reduced from the base model, with a lithium-ion battery contributing to a weight reduction of 2 kg for a kerb weight of 181 kg. Suspension is upgraded with a 41 mm Kayaba front fork and Sachs rear shock with remote reservoir, both adjustable for compression, rebound and preload.

The Tuono 660 Factory rolls on 17-inch wheels shod in 120/70 front and 180/55 rear tyres. Braking is done with dual 320 mm discs and Brembo radial-mount calipers, while a 220 mm rear brake disc gets a Brembo caliper.

There are five customisable ride modes in the electronics suite, three for road and two for track use, with a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The Aprilia APRC riding aids fit out comprises of traction control, wheelie control, adjustable engine braking, cruise control and cornering ABS.

An added feature is what Aprilia calls “bending lights” where the LED headlamps with DRLs adjust the beam angle to suit the lean angle sustained through a turn. Also standard equipment is a single-seater tail cowl and there is only one colour option available for the Tuono 660 Factory – Factory Dark.