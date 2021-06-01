In Aprilia, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 June 2021 3:15 pm / 0 comments

Official pricing for the 2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 has been announced by Malaysian distributor Didi Resources, with the Italian middleweight naked going for RM77,900. Available in Malaysia beginning June 21, pricing for the Tuono 660 does not include road tax, insurance and registration and there is only one colour option, Concept Black with the other colour options, Iridium Grey and Acid Gold unavailable for the moment.

Taking the parallel-twin engine from the recently launched Aprilia RS660, the Tuono 660 gets 95 hp at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. and a low power version is available for new riders. Throttle control is with ride-by-wire and twin 48 mm throttle bodies take air from the airbox with racing-style head-on air inlet.

Five ride modes are available for the Tuono 660, three preset and two customisable. Included in the suite of riding aids is traction control, wheelie control, engine braking, engine mapping and cruise control.

Kayaba provides the front suspension on the RS660, with upside-down telescopic forks adjustable for rebound and preload. At the back, a preload and rebound adjustable moonshock is fitted, mounted to the asymmetric swingarm.

Braking is done with twin radial-mounted Brembo four-piston callipers grabbing 320 mm double discs, mated to a Brembo radial master cylinder with braided metal brake hoses as standard. The rear uses a two-piston master calliper clamping a 220 mm brake disc while two-channel ABS is standard.

Fuel is carried in a 15-litre and and the Euro 5 compliant engine is claimed to use 4.9-litres per 100 km. Kerb weight for the RS660 is 183 kg with seat height set at 820 mm.