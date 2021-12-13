In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 December 2021 4:47 pm / 0 comments

No major updates for the 2022 Honda CBR250RR, which is priced at RM25,999 for next year, excluding road tax, insurance and registration, and is unchanged from 2021. What is new is the CBR250RR gets the Honda Trico colour scheme which replaces the Winning Red scheme from 2020 and mimics the colours of the Honda CBR1000RR-R SP superbike (RM198,800), while the Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic colour option is retained.

The CBR250RR is mechanically unchanged for the coming year, with power coming from a two-cylinder, 249.7 cc mill producing 40.23 hp at 13,000 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm, fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi. A six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch gets power to the ground via chain final drive while a quickshifter is standard equipment.

Rolling on 17-inch wheels shod in 110/70 and 140/70 rubber, front and rear respectively, the CBR250RR uses hydraulic discs for braking, with two-channel ABS as standard. Suspension is done with upside-down forks in front, non-adjustable, while the rear end is propped up by a five-step preload adjustable monoshock.

With a seat height of 780 mm, the CBR250RR carries 14.5-liters of fuel in the tank and the whole package weighs 189 kg. Available at all Honda BigWing and Impian X dealerships in Malaysia, the CBR250RR comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.