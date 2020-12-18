In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 December 2020 8:51 pm / 0 comments

After being teased, rumoured and talked about since its debut in the Indonesian market in 2016, the 2021 Honda CBR250RR is now officially launched in Malaysia, priced at RM25,999. Two colour options are available for the CBR250RR, Winning Red and Matter Gunpowder Black Metallic, with availability at all Honda BigWing, Impian X and Impian dealerships.

Power for the CBR250RR comes from a two-cylinder, 249.7 cc power plant producing 40.23 hp at 13,000 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. A six-speed quick shifter equipped gearbox with assist and slipper clutch gets power to the ground via chain final drive.

Braking is with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with two-channel ABS, and the CBR250RR rolls on 17-inch wheels shod in 110/70 and 140/70 rubber, front and rear respectively. Suspension uses upside-down forks in front while the back end is held up by a five-step preload adjustable monoshock.

Fuel for the CBR250RR is carried in a 14.5-litre fuel tank and seat height is set at 780 mm. With a 1,389 mm wheelbase and 145 mm of ground clearance, the CBR250RR weighs in at a wet weight of 168 kg.

Closest competitor to the CBR250RR in Malaysia is the very popular Yamaha YZF-R25, which retails at a recommended price of RM19,998. The R25 gets 35.5 hp at 12,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm from it’s two-cylinder engine but is not fitted with ABS.