18 February 2020

Donning new colours for this year is the 2020 Yamaha YZF-R25, much favoured sports bike amongst the young Malaysian rider and priced at a recommended retail of RM19,998, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The new colour schemes for the YZF-R25 are Matte Silver and Matte Blue.

With new bodywork following the lines of the Yamaha YZF-R1 superbike, the R25 is said to be faster by 8 km/h in top speed. Mechanicals remains the same as the previous generation R25, with a two-cylinder 249 cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled mill mated to a six-speed gearbox producing 35.5 hp at 12,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm.

The 2020 R25 comes with upside-down forks with gold-anodised fork tubes and at the back is a preload-adjustable monoshock that delivers better performance. Seat height for the R25 is 758 mm, down 22 mm from the previous model while fuel is carried in a 14-litre tank that resembles that on the R1.

LED lighting is used both front and back for the R25 and inside the cockpit, the LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information and includes a shift light. Braking is done with dual-piston callipers on a single disc on the front wheel and single-piston calliper on the rear wheel.

Weight for the R25 is 166 kg. The 2020 Yamaha YZF-R25 is available at authorised Hong Leong Yamaha Motor dealers from February 17.