In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 September 2020 3:42 pm / 2 comments

While the Honda CBR250RR will be in Malaysia this year, albeit for racing purposes only, we are now given to understand the 2020 Honda CBR250RR will also go on public sale in the local market. An unnamed source inside Boon Siew Honda told paultan.org Honda’s quarter-litre sports bike is confirmed as coming into the market, with pricing pending government approval as well as VTA signing off on the technical specifications.

Not the previous 2016 – 2019 model shown previously, the CBR250RR coming to Malaysian shores will be Euro standards compliant and thus meet local authority standards as well. We previously published an article stating that the CBR250RR will be coming in as a limited release model but this time, it is confirmed local sports bike riders will have another option to consider.

The CBR250RR is direct competition for the Yamaha YZF-R25 while we wait for word if the Kawasaki ZX-25R with its four-cylinder goodness will ever be released here. Other contenders in the quarter-litre sports bike arena include the Kawasaki Ninja 250 and CFMoto 250SR.

Carrying an eight-valve, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine displacing 249.7 cc, the CBR250RR in its second generation is claimed to put out 41 hp. A six-speed gearbox and chain final drive delivers power to the back wheel.