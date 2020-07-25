In Bikes, CFMoto, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 July 2020 7:47 pm / 0 comments

New to the Malaysia market quarter-litre sports bike class is the 2020 CFMoto 250SR, retailing at RM15,800 before road tax, insurance and registration. Also available in a limited run of only 30 units is the CFMoto 250SR Limited Edition, priced at RM17,800.

Designed for the young rider looking for a cost-effective first motorcycle, the 250SR comes from the Zhejiang CFMoto Power Co. in China. Alongside the other CFMoto models, the 250SR is CKD in Malaysia by KTNS Holdings.

Carrying a liquid-cooled, 249.2 cc DOHC single-cylinder mill, the 250SR puts out a claimed 28 PS at 9,750 rpm and 22 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, fed by Bosch EFI. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive while a balance shaft smooths out engine vibration.

Inside the cockpit a full-colour TFT-LCD screen displays all the necessary information and auto-adjusts to ambient lighting conditions. Buttons on the screen allow the rider to switch between Sport and Eco ride modes while also offering smartphone connectivity.

Front suspension is done with 37 mm diameter upside-down forks while a preload-adjustable mono shock holds up the rear end. For braking, a single 292 mm diameter disc in front is clamped by a four-piston calliper while the rear brake uses a single-piston 220 mmunit and Continental two-channel ABS is standard.

Deliveries to authorised KTNS dealers in Malaysia is expected to begin in August. The current CFMoto lineup in Malaysia includes the CFMoto 250NK, CFMoto 650GT and CFMoto 400 NK.