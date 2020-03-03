In Bikes, CFMoto, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 March 2020 12:08 pm / 0 comments

Last January, KTNS Holdings launched the naked sports CFMoto 250 NK for the Malaysia market at a price of RM12,800 for the base model. The sports bike version, with full fairing, has now been launched in China at a price of 18,150 yuan (RM11,151).

If the lines of the 250 SR draw and seem somewhat familiar, that is because the styling of the 250 SR comes from Kiska Design. Kiska works with some of the prominent names in the industry, including KTM, which explains the similarity in design.

The engine for the 250 SR is a single-cylinder, DOHC 249.2 cc mill fed by EFI and claimed to put out 27.5 hp at 9,750 rpm with torque rated at 22 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Compared to its rivals in the Malaysian market, the Yamaha YZF-R25 (RM19,998) puts out a claimed 35 hp while the Kawasaki Ninja 250 (RM23,071) has 38 hp on paper.

While lagging a little in the horsepower stakes, the 250 SR does come with a whole slew of up-to-date equipment, including a full-colour TFT-LCD screen, two ride modes and LED lighting all round. For the instrument panel, aside from displaying the necessary information, there is also connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.

Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc brake front and back and Continental ABS is standard. Suspension uses upside-down forks in 37 mm diameter and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. Fuel is carried in a 12-litre tank and overall weight is said to be 165 kg.

Although just launched in China, paultan.org has obtained information that the 2020 CFMoto 250 SR is already in Malaysia. The 250 SR is currently undergoing testing and type certification before entering the Malaysian market.