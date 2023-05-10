In Cars, MINI / By Paul Tan / 10 May 2023 12:54 pm / 0 comments

Here’s the upcoming MINI Cooper and the MINI Countryman side by side, still wrapped with camo to make it harder to see the details but nevertheless looking very production ready.

And yes, the hatchback is now called the Cooper, thus elevating the name to a model name instead of a variant name previously. The new MINI range will have three models – Cooper, Countryman and Aceman.

MINI says the new range features a new design philosophy called ‘Charismatic Simplicity’, which reduces unnecessary details and only focuses on the essentials. The new design language also incorporates sustainable materials.

On the inside, MINI says its iconic circular central instrument display is now a full OLED touchscreen measuring 240mm in diameter, but the teaser images offer now view of how the dashboard looks like. What we do get are little glimpses of the steering wheel and the seat fabric.

The new MINI range’s alloy wheel design also now focus on a more 2D design with strong colour contrasts, with the spokes pushing outwards to make them look larger.

Both the MINI Cooper and the MINI Countryman will have pure electric variants, each having both an E and an SE model.