While we saw an updated MINI Electric Resolute Edition launched for the 2022 model year here in Malaysia during MAS2023 this week, BMW Group is already on the last leg of preparing for the launch of the next generation of its iconic hatchback model, which will include an electric version from the very start.

Here are some first official tech specs of the new MINI Electric. Unlike the current gen which only has an SE (E version of the S), the new MINI Cooper Electric goes more mainstream with both an E and an SE model.

The MINI Cooper E will have a 180 horsepower electric motor powered by a 40.7 kWh battery pack. The more powerful MINI Cooper SE will have a 215 horsepower electric powered by a larger 54.2 kWh battery.

Both models have significantly larger battery packs than the current MINI Electric Resolute Edition which makes do with a 32.6 kWh battery pack, of which 28.9 kWh is usable. As a result, the new MINI Cooper Electric range will have a predicted range of between 300-400km.

BMW Group also announced in the same press release that the new MINI line-up will have three models – the Cooper hatch you see here, the larger Countryman which has already been previewed, and a production version of the MINI Aceman that they’ve shown as a concept car.

