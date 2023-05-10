In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 10 May 2023 4:46 pm / 0 comments

Penang’s new ferry service, powered by four new ferries, will start operations in mid-July. According to The Star, each ferry costs RM18 million and has the capacity of 250 passengers and 50 two-wheelers. Unlike the island’s classic ferry, the new one is not designed for cars.

Penang Port CEO Datuk Sasedharan Vasudevan said that travel time on the new ferry from Butterworth to the island will take around 10 minutes, which is as fast as the current boats and much faster than the 20-minute rides on the classic ferry.

Sasedharan also told the daily that the Raja Tun Uda ferry terminal on the island is currently being upgraded. Improvements include a 400 sqm facility with 25 retail outlets, an air-con waiting area with WiFi and phone chargers, and OKU-friendly facilities. It will be ready for the arrival of the new ferries.

On the mainland side, the Sultan Abdul Halim new terminal has been in operations since October 2022. At present, fast boats connect the Butterworth terminal to the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal on the island. The pictures you see here are of one of the new ferries called Teluk Bahang, snapped at a shipyard in Haiphong, Vietnam. What do you think of the new ferry’s look?