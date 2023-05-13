Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has started working on implementing an agency model for Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Malaysia, as evident from Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad’s announcement to Bursa Malaysia that it has signed an MOU with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia to negotiate the new model.
According to Mercedes-Benz, the agency model has already been implemented in Europe and it is expected that by the end of 2023, more than half of new Mercedes-Benz models will be sold under the new agency model.
What exactly is the agency model and how does it differ from a dealership model? In Mercedes-Benz’s proposed agency model, the sales contract with the customer will be with Mercedes-Benz, and not the dealership. The dealership will only act as an agent and will be paid a commission for their sales service.
According to Mercedes-Benz, this will allow a smoother transition to online sales, and it will allow better control of transacted prices.
Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad’s Hap Seng Star dealership is not the only dealership that Mercedes-Benz Malaysia is in talks with to transition to an agency model. It just so happens that Hap Seng is public listed so it has to be announced. Cycle & Carriage Bintang used to be listed on Bursa but has been delisted and taken private in September 2022.
Comments
hooray now MBB goes MLM way
At least they won’t judge walk in customers who want to buy a car and the sales agent just asks u got appointment etc.
What a joke
Car manufacturers now want to directly sapu rather than having middle man. So no more ability to negotiate a good deal for yourself with the SA. As if prices will go down. And now you have a disinterested 3rd party (former dealership) who can only really make money from after sales service. Sounds like a losing proposition for the dealership networks that have invested time and money over decades to build their brand (this of course is not generally the experience at the consumer end, but for a business this is bad). From a consumer perspective, complaints, defects now all have to go to a global manufacturer. Good luck bringing the law to bear on them in the event you have a claim – cost you $$$. As it is so susah.
If it is ok to link these here, please do: –
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-04/mercedes-benz-dealers-seek-compensation-over-new-sales-model/101295126
https://www.drive.com.au/news/mercedes-dealers-possibly-misled-on-agency-model-switch/
less dealer commission so sales price will go down?