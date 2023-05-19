In Local News / By Danny Tan / 19 May 2023 11:53 am / 2 comments

Click to enlarge

Take note, NKVE users. PLUS has announced lane closures and a contraflow on the New Klang Valley Expressway between Shah Alam and Subang from KM9.5 to KM11.7, northbound. It will be in effect from 11pm tonight and will go on till 5am the following morning, daily till June 18.

The lane closure is to facilitate the upgrading works of a KTM bridge at KM11.25, which spans across the NKVE. For a clearer picture, it’s where the Petron station is.

Today’s announcement is actually an expansion of the work area that was announced in March – no contraflow was needed that time.

This KTM bridge upgrade is a big job, and it’s expected to be completed in early November. Those who use the NKVE at night, please take note, and follow the the road signs and personnel on the ground when in the area. Drive safe.