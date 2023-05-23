2023 Volkswagen Touareg facelift teased before May 24 debut – IQ.Light headlamps, illuminated rear logo

In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 23 May 2023 5:03 pm / 2 comments

Following an initial preview in February this year, Volkswagen has now released a new teaser for the upcoming third-generation Touareg facelift which will make its full debut on May 24. In a short video, the German carmaker is showcasing some of updates the SUV will receive, with the focus being on lighting.

The latest Touareg will come with the company’s IQ.Light HD matrix headlamps that feature a total of 38,400 micro LEDs. The clusters also come with L-shaped daytime running lights and are visually connected by a thin illuminated strip at the front.

As for the rear, the taillights have been slightly redesigned to now feature a bridging light bar, and as Volkswagen promised earlier, the Touareg will be its first vehicle in Europe to feature an illuminated rear logo. Previously, the shining brand logo was allowed only in markets such as China or the United States, the carmaker said.

Other visual changes include a new grille and front bumper, the latter with a more prominent lower intake, while the rear end also sees some tweaks. The interior will remain largely familiar, but Volkswagen says it has further developed the voice assistant and added softer armrests and centre console panels in response to customer feedback.

On the more technical side of things, the SUV gains a new roof load sensor that can detect roof boxes and adjust the electronic stability control accordingly. “The standard steel spring running gear and the optional two-chamber air suspension running gear have also been given a new setup to achieve an even larger bandwidth between maximum comfort and optimum performance,” it added.

One returning variant will be the Touareg R eHybrid, which in its pre-facelift form features a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine, an electric motor, a 14.1-kWh lithium-ion battery and eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. This setup has a total system output of 462 PS and 700 Nm of torque.