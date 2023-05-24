In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 May 2023 1:36 pm / 0 comments

With FF done, dusted and RM34.2 million collected, we’re now back to regular programming. JPJ has announced that SMK and JWG are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Sabah’s latest running number series is ‘SMK’, and it will open for tender tomorrow, May 25. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on May 29. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the Johor series ‘JWG’. The bidding period also starts tomorrow, May 25 and will close at 10pm on May 29. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

Anybody’s high school can be spelled out in numbers?