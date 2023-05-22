FF plate JPJ eBid results: RM34mil total, highest ever; FF8 most expensive at RM950k, FF9 RM912k

The FF number plate series in Malaysia has been very well received, and the series has collected a total of RM34.2 million, making the FF number plate run the series that has yielded the highest collection since the launch of JPJ eBid, according to transport minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.
Topping the lot is FF8, which collected the highest price at RM950,000, followed by FF9 at RM911,999, while third was FF3 at RM639,000. Meanwhile, in fourth place is FF2 at RM638,000, followed by FF7 in fifth place at RM633,000.
The reception towards the FF number plate series, in terms of numbers, saw 34,032 bidders in total for the series, of which 8,348 bidders won their bid, which means that from the 9,999 available numbers, 8,348 numbers from this series were bid upon.
In terms of popularity, the FF199 number plate received the most interest with 34 bidders, followed by FF51 with 32 bidders. There are three number plates from this series – FF155, FF555 and FF1688 – tied at third, with 29 bidders each.
The Putrajaya number plate series opened for tender on May 14, and the JPJ had announced a 24-hour extension on bidding to 10pm on May 19, subsequent to its original deadline on May 18.
According to the road transport department, the extension given was due to service disruption at the time, which led to complaints from the public due to the JPJ eBid’s system instability towards the end of the bidding period due to high traffic.
Comments
FF 1 not mentioned. Confirmed lah VIP sapu. So much for transparency.
Those rich people dont give a damn for transparency.It is like a toy for them for getting a SYIOK number plate.
transparent or not you also cannot afford lettew..LOL..just want to kepoh
Setuju. Malaysia madani Gomen bijak & Best!
So Final Fantasy 8 is the best FF
Yeah lots of Final Fantasy 8 fans here in Malaysia rooting for Squall Leonhart and Rinoa Heartily plus it is the next best thing since it was released back in 1999.
If this fund raising number plate thing is exploding at this pace,in no time,it will be the TOP cash cow just behind LHDN.
Since not all the proceeds go the the same dept,high time YAB PMX,channel some of the proceeds to alleviate the overcrowding at germen hospitals.
A friend wanted a specialist appointment at HKL..he was given Oct as the earliest.Since his condition is urgent,he has to spend a hundred times more to see a private specialist.
And they still wont’t spend money to host this on AWS, Azure, GCP, etc and/or to redesign it so that the site does not go down during spikes in traffic
Please reveal the successful bidders for FF1 to FF10
Later Bank Negara sees this, terus naik OPR because rakyat got extra cash. Buy number plate like this is ridiculous. Government bonus sure syok always got tender.
If the proceed from this auction does not benefit the rakyat, whats the purpose of press conference? Yawn
hooray i get 1 as well
Disgusting news. It just disgust me such wasteful money this people are paying for a number. They should have use that money for better cause such as donation to charity organization.