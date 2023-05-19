JPJ has announced that bidding for the FF number plate series will be extended to 10pm today, May 19. This is a 24-hour extension as bidding on JPJ eBid was supposed to end at 10pm yesterday night, May 18. The double letter Putrajaya series was opened for tender on on May 14.
According to JPJ, the extension is because of ‘service disruption’ yesterday. “We hope for your understanding and we apologise for the inconvenience,” the department said.
The said disruption got the attention of transport minister Anthony Loke. According to his social media admin, Loke takes note of the complaints from the public regarding JPJ eBid’s unstable system during the end of the bidding period due to high traffic. To be fair, JPJ will be extending bidding for another 24 hours.
The Seremban MP will also strive to strengthen the digital system under JPJ and other agencies under the ministry. Yesterday, Loke met with the MoT’s digital advisory council, which suggested some improvements.
Have you seen the super high bids for VIP FF numbers? A post was shared yesterday evening showing current bids as of 7pm, and FF9 was at RM708,775, ahead of FF2 at RM588,888. FF7 was at RM560k and FF3 at RM420k. Crazy money, and this was way before the final 10 minutes before deadline, where bidders are ready to attack/defend vigorously. Will some of these VIP numbers reach the RM1 million mark tonight?
