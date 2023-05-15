In Local News / By Danny Tan / 15 May 2023 9:37 am / 6 comments

JPJ has announced that FF and QRT are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

WP Putrajaya’s latest running number series is ‘FF’, and it was opened for tender yesterday, May 14. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on May 18. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the Sarawak series ‘QRT’. The bidding period started last week and will close at 10pm on May 17. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

Now, Putrajaya F plates don’t come around often (FE was opened for tender in April 2022) and this one is a double letter one too, so it’s likely to attract more bidding attention. Anything you like from FF?