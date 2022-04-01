In Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 April 2022 10:19 am / 0 comments

As far as regular number plate series go, Putrajaya’s ‘F’ plates move very slowly. FB came out in 2018, FC surfaced in 2019 and FD was launched a year ago.

UPDATE: Bidding has now opened at JPJ eBid. The closing date is April 5 and results will be out the following day

For those who want a shorter two letter plate, good news, because JPJ has just put up a teaser saying that the FE number plate series will soon be open for bidding. No dates were given though, so you’ve got to be alert and visit JPJ eBid often.

As usual, Putrajaya plates are perfect for Honda Civics, and the latest-generation Civic, launched here in January, is codenamed FE. If you’re a lucky guy with a Civic booking, I envy you, and you might want to consider an FE plate.

What else can FE stand for? Fully-electric? Fuel efficient? Share your clever/preferred combo with us and good luck.