8 April 2021

The JPJeBid electronic vehicle number plate bidding system was the one of the highest contributors to the revenue collection of the Road Transport Department (JPJ), with RM177 million collected from 130 number plate series issued last year.

This was revealed by JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim, who added that up until March this year, almost RM60 million has been collected from 34 number plate series, which is significantly more than the RM40 million collected during the same period in 2020.

Zailani also said that the implementation of JPJeBid, which replaced the manual bidding system used previously, had succeeded in reducing the public’s doubts of the transparency of tender results. The new system also makes it more convenient for interested parties to place their bids.

“For example, previously if those in Johor wanted to bid for a Perlis registration number, they would have to bring the forms, go to the bank and all that. But now, they can easily stay at home and bid online for whichever number they want,” Zailani said in a report by Bernama. “This clearly shows that we have succeeded in terms of digitalisation, many things can be settled swiftly, thus increasing the country’s revenue and lowering revenue leakage,” he continued.

Other collections like tax revenue, road tax and driving licence renewals, as well as other services, contributed to JPJ’s total revenue of RM4.1 billion last year. “We did not even expect to get this amount following the Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of several movement control orders (MCOs), and this year we are targeting RM4.4 billion based on the digitalisation approach,” said Zailani.