Circular for EV charging stations in high-rise, high density residential areas being prepared – KPKT

25 May 2023

A circular for electric vehicle charging stations is being drawn up for placement in residential areas nationwide, according to the ministry of local government development (KPKT).

The circular will include the application procedure and proper guidelines for the installation of EV charging stations, KPKT minister Nga Kor Ming stated in a parliamentary written reply in response to a question by Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung.

“The ministry, through the department of urban and rural planning (PlanMalaysia) is preparing a circular regarding application procedures and approvals for the development of electric vehicle charging stations under local authorities,” Nga said.

This application procedure involves the process of simplifying the installation of EV charging stations as well as shortening the approval period by the local authority, he said.

“The planning guidelines also outline the minimum requirements for the provision of parking spaces for EV charging stations for all types of existing and new developments, including [those] in multi-storey or high-density housing areas,” the minister continued.

The circular is being finalised at the ministry level and will be presented at the national council for local government meeting (MNKT), which is expected to take place in June, he added.