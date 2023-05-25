In Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 May 2023 1:46 pm / 0 comments

The first PJ Car Free Day for 2023 is happening this Sunday, May 28, at Laman MBPJ, Section 52. As its name suggests, the roads around the Petaling Jaya city centre will be closed to traffic, which means the public can stroll in peace and safety.

The event will be happening from 6am till noon at Laman MBPJ along Jalan Yong Shook Lin, so that main thoroughfare in PJ State would be closed to traffic. The city council is yet to issue a road closure notice, but it could well be similar to the previous PJ Car Free Day in November 2022.

Then, there was a run event, and this edition will see a ‘Purple Walk’ event. The previous PJ Car Free Day saw partial closures of Jalan Selangor – Jalan Penchala – Bulatan Penchala, Jalan Padang 4/48 – Bulatan Assunta Jalan Selangor, and Bulatan Selangor – basically one loop of PJ State.

PJ Car Free Day is like the long-standing KL Car Free Morning in Kuala Lumpur city centre, but unlike the latter – which is basically just an open circuit for running, cycling and skating – PJ’s version has plenty of activities. Purple Walk aside, you’ll find a cooking competition, busking, lato-lato contest, traditional games, colouring contest, ‘Teater Bangsawan’, zumba, car booth sale and health checks, among other things.