In Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 November 2022 3:33 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge map

The PJ Car Free Day is happening this Sunday, November 6, at Laman MBPJ, Section 52. As its name suggests, the roads around the Petaling Jaya city centre will be closed to traffic, which means the public can stroll in peace and safety.

The event will be happening from 6am till noon, but road closures will be from 6am to 2pm – the extension would be for event tear down. Jalan Yong Shook Lin will be fully closed to traffic in that period.

One of the PJ Car Free Day activities is the DASH Hero Run, and to facilitate this fun run, there will be partial closures of Jalan Selangor – Jalan Penchala – Bulatan Penchala, Jalan Padang 4/48 – Bulatan Assunta Jalan Selangor, and Bulatan Selangor – one loop of PJ State. Click on the map above for the course.

PJ Car Free Day is like the long-standing KL Car Free Morning in Kuala Lumpur city centre, but unlike the latter – which is basically just an open circuit for running, cycling and skating – PJ’s version has plenty of activities. DASH Hero Run aside, you’ll find a fun fair, car booth sale, traditional games competition (congkak, batu seremban, coconut bowling, etc), busking and free health checks, among other activities.

Every city council is jumping on the car-free bandwagon – Subang Jaya has a mini one this Sunday too, with Jalan Kemajuan closed to make way.