Update your current address, JPJ tells vehicle owners

The road transport department (JPJ) says that vehicle owners have to update their current address to ensure authorities can easily contact them, especially when notifications are sent out to owners after their vehicles have been seized by the department.
Kuala Lumpur JPJ director Mohd Zaki Ismail said that having a proper address would allow the department to identify the vehicle owner and carry out the appropriate action for vehicles impounded under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act.
This includes the release of the vehicle back to the owner when the case has been cleared, The Star reports. “A challenge arises when owners fail to claim their vehicles or do not receive the necessary notice due to address changes,” he said.
To resolve this issue, Mohd Zaki stressed the importance of vehicle owners updating their latest address. He said failure to do so may result in seized vehicles being auctioned when owners fail to claim them.
Mohd Zaki said this yesterday at the Kuala Lumpur JPJ public auction, where a total of 96 vehicles with a combined value of RM214,690 were auctioned.
Comments
i immediately googled how to change/update my address for my vechicles on JPJ website… and its a offline borang. so much for efficiency.
same also. Its an offline borang, need fill up and print. WTH
Why on earth does JPJ database cannot link with JPN identification card database?
I updated my IC address, but when I renew my driving license it is still printed with old address.
also for JPJ public auction, why there is no clear announcement to the public, like kastam auction? why many state JPJ does auction in hush2 manner?
Well, the only reason I can think of is that quite a lot of us are still using our parent’s address, and not our living address. Tapi if you ask me, they have myJPJ app. Can always use utility bill as a verification of address. I have no bloody idea why they don’t think ahead. Clowns running the business.
usually auction all only to insiders. yea right? utter kronism
96 vehicles with a total value of RM214k has been auctioned off. each vehicle with an average price of RM2.2k and most likely majority are motorcycles.
Dear JPJ, please upgrade your website so that it is more customer friendly. Currently, the website looks like it was designed by a diploma student.