Lorry driver repeatedly attempts to drive into car, causes several near misses and obstructs traffic

In a series of videos posted to Twitter by user Simrath, footage from front- and rear-facing cameras show a driver’s encounter with an aggressively-driven articulated lorry when en route from the Federal Highway towards Subang Airport, and then taking the ramp to the North Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE).
The author of the post observed that the lorry had been driven recklessly from a distance before their own encounter with the lorry, making dangerous overtakes and nearly crashing into their vehicle. The author sounded their horn to voice displeasure, then made an attempt to overtake the lorry, which was unsuccessful as the lorry driver moved to block the author’s car.
Further down the road towards Subang Airport, the lorry driver does a brake check on the far right lane, and appears to have attempted to drive into the camera car when the latter tried to overtake the now-stationary lorry. The author of the post encounters the lorry driver once again on the ramp towards the entry into the NKVE, where the lorry driver brake-checks the author yet again.
Under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (amended in 2020), the penalties for reckless and dangerous driving are disqualification from driving for five years, a maximum jail term of less than five years and a fine of between RM5,000 and RM10,000 for the first offence.
Incidents such as these are also a reminder to have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle if you don’t already have one, which will provide you with video proof in the event of any dispute regarding the road incident.
So, after a long day at work, i was on my way home and out of a sudden this Lorry Driver ( Plate: VDC 8680 ; Scania Truck ) was driving super recklessly on Federal Highway exiting into Subang. Look at the thread below for the whole story:
— Simrath (@simrath98) May 25, 2023
1) From a distance the Trailer Driver was driving very recklessly. In the video, the driver was speeding and overtaking in a very dangerous manner and almost crashing into me. He missed my car by a couple of inches as seen in the video and i honked at him like "bro wtf?" pic.twitter.com/KqWF9cuJTW
— Simrath (@simrath98) May 25, 2023
2) As the trailer driver passed me, I then tried to overtake the lorry driver to get pass him, and as i was overtaking, he purposely came into my lane and almost crashed into me AGAIN. I had to emergency brake as it happened so quickly. pic.twitter.com/ug86ox2hOp
— Simrath (@simrath98) May 25, 2023
3) I kept honking at the driver for what he did. And then out of the blue, he emergency brakes out of nowhere and STOPS. He did not move an inch! As you keep watching, when i tried to switch lanes, he tried to bang into me but i nearly just managed to get pass him (nextvid) pic.twitter.com/MdrwHQNmLl
— Simrath (@simrath98) May 25, 2023
4) As you can see, there was no basis of him switching lanes like that, it was merely to crash into me. pic.twitter.com/qNvs1diY0h
— Simrath (@simrath98) May 25, 2023
5) The driver then went all the way to the left lane, sped up, and tried to merge into me as i kept driving. He almost crashed into a black myvi while doing so. Towards the end, he then tries to overtake me again, see the next video for more clarity. pic.twitter.com/dKWNoaiAY7
— Simrath (@simrath98) May 25, 2023
6) He overtakes dangerously and cuts straight into my lane, almost crashing into another car AND ME AGAIN, and the lorry driver just waits there and then moves after various drivers starts honking alongside me. Road bully to the MAX! pic.twitter.com/B6cdDfNVW9
— Simrath (@simrath98) May 25, 2023
