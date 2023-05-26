Lorry driver repeatedly attempts to drive into car, causes several near misses and obstructs traffic

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 26 May 2023 11:16 am / 14 comments

In a series of videos posted to Twitter by user Simrath, footage from front- and rear-facing cameras show a driver’s encounter with an aggressively-driven articulated lorry when en route from the Federal Highway towards Subang Airport, and then taking the ramp to the North Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE).

The author of the post observed that the lorry had been driven recklessly from a distance before their own encounter with the lorry, making dangerous overtakes and nearly crashing into their vehicle. The author sounded their horn to voice displeasure, then made an attempt to overtake the lorry, which was unsuccessful as the lorry driver moved to block the author’s car.

Further down the road towards Subang Airport, the lorry driver does a brake check on the far right lane, and appears to have attempted to drive into the camera car when the latter tried to overtake the now-stationary lorry. The author of the post encounters the lorry driver once again on the ramp towards the entry into the NKVE, where the lorry driver brake-checks the author yet again.

Under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (amended in 2020), the penalties for reckless and dangerous driving are disqualification from driving for five years, a maximum jail term of less than five years and a fine of between RM5,000 and RM10,000 for the first offence.

Incidents such as these are also a reminder to have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle if you don’t already have one, which will provide you with video proof in the event of any dispute regarding the road incident.