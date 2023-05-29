KTMB to add four more ETS trains for 2023 Hari Raya Aidiladha; 24 additional services from June 27 – July 2

In Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 29 May 2023 4:56 pm / 1 comment

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is adding another four ETS trains to its service for the northern sector for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha that will be celebrated at the end of June this year, Bernama reported.

The additional train services will be for ETS 9283 for the Padang Besar-KL Sentral route, ETS 9286 for the KL Sentral-Padang Besar route, and ETS 9181 for the Butterworth-KL Sentral route as well as its return journey. These additional trains will run from June 27 to July 2, and a total of 24 additional services will be offered in that period.

These will bring the ETS service to a total of 36 trips daily, compared to 32 trips on regular days, according to a statement by KTMB. Tickets for the additional trains will be on sale from 10am on June 1, Thursday.

The additional ETS trains are to meet the high demand for tickets during festive periods and to reduce congestion in the balik kampung exodus, and the additional 1,260 tickets sold each day will bring the total number of tickets to 7,560, a sum which includes those for the business-class coach, the company added.

Commuters are advised to purchase their tickets through the KTMB Mobile (KITS) application or from its official website, it said.