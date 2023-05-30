JPJ, PLUS to focus on motorcycle accident hotspots on the highway – more enforcement on 3 streches

In Bikes, Local News / By Danny Tan / 30 May 2023 1:42 pm / 2 comments

PLUS and JPJ are coming together to put more focus and increase collaboration to reduce accidents involving motorcyclists on PLUS-operated highways. This was announced at a Q1 2023 KPI meeting of the two parties in Jelapang, Perak yesterday.

Three hotspots on the North South Highway have been identified. “Based on records, the stretches of Kuala Kangsar – Ipoh Utara, Nilai – Bandar Ainsdale and Seremban – Port Dickson have been identified as hotspots that chart high motorcycle accident rates, especially on weekends, Friday to Sunday,” said JPJ’s senior director of enforcement Datuk Lokman Jamaan.

He added that the road transport department is ready to increase observation of these hotspots and other locations to try to reduce accident rates. It includes the aspects of enforcement and continuous advocacy from JPJ with the cooperation of PLUS.

Based on records, over 60% of road accident deaths on the PLUS highway are from motorcycles.