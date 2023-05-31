2023 Range Rover Sport SV debuts – 4.4L turbo V8; 635 PS, 750 Nm; 6D Dynamics hydraulics; BASS seats

In Cars, International News, Land Rover / By Gerard Lye / 31 May 2023 12:57 pm / 4 comments

This is the new Range Rover Sport SV, which is the British carmaker’s latest entry in the competitive world of performance luxury SUVs. Dubbed as the most powerful Range Rover ever, the SV continues the previous Range Rover Sport SVR’s tradition of bringing plenty of grunt, although it is packaged in a more subtle manner.

Based on the current Range Rover Sport that debuted last year, the SV features a BMW-sourced 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that is also used in the latest Range Rover. In the SV, the mill is uprated to deliver 635 PS and 750 Nm, which is 60 PS and 50 Nm more than the old SVR that used a 5.0 litre supercharged V8 packing 575 PS and 700 Nm.

Other elements of the drive train include an eight-speed automatic transmission, an all-wheel drive system, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring by braking and an active locking rear differential, with Range Rover’s Configurable Dynamics on hand to set specific settings for each system.

There’s also a mild hybrid system so peak torque can be temporarily boosted to 800 Nm when Dynamic Launch Mode is engaged, allowing the SV to get from 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) in as little as 3.6 seconds as well as hit a top speed of 290 km/h (180 mph). For good measure, the MHEV V8 emits 15% less CO2 when compared to the previous SVR’s V8.

To keep the big SUV in check through the corners, the SV’s chassis gets a new rear subframe and suspension links revised geometry and compliance. The electronically power-assisted steering rack also has the fastest ratio of any Range Rover to date, and the vehicle rides 10 mm lower than other Range Rover Sport variants, with a further 15 mm reduction when in SV mode.

However, the biggest news is the fitment of the 6D Dynamics, which sees the height-adjustable air springs be supported by a combination of hydraulically cross-linked dampers. This semi-active system not only controls roll without the need for anti-roll bars, but in a world first, pitch and dive as well.

According to Top Gear, the 6D Dynamics system employs 25 metres of hydraulic pipes containing fluid at 35 bar of pressure, which is increased to 53 bar when the car is in SV mode. This can be increased to 140 bar during heavy cornering and even further to 270 bar when landing from a jump.

The hydraulics can deliver the equivalent of 2,300 Nm of torque in corners and 4,000 Nm under pitch to keep the SUV as flat as possible, which is significantly more when compared to a 48-volt active anti-roll bar that is capable of 1,500 Nm.

Other initiatives to make the SV behave include fitting 305-section rear tyres which are a first for a Range Rover, while the fronts are 285-section rubbers. On Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4s, the company says the SV will pull 1.1 g of lateral acceleration, representing a 22% increase over the previous SVR, while also being comparable to unnamed track-focused sports cars.

Even with all these handling trickeries, the SV is still hefty at around 2.5 tonnes. As such, the company has implemented a few weight-saving measures to lighten the SUV, including fitting the world’s first 23-inch carbon-fibre wheels on a production car to reduce unsprung weight by 35.6 kg. The Brembo carbon ceramic brakes add to this by trimming another 34 kg and feature eight-piston front calipers, which is another largest thing ever fitted to a Range Rover.

Another lightened component is the carbon-fibre bonnet that has been reprofiled to form part of the aerodynamic enhancements made for the SV. Other exterior changes include a new front bumper that has more prominent intakes to promote cooling and airflow, while also emphasising the vehicle’s width. At the rear, carbon-trimmed quad exhausts serve as a reminder to others that you’re in something that’s pretty quick in a drag race.

Inside, you’ll find SV Performance seats with illuminated logos and plenty of BASS. The latter is an acronym for ‘Body and Soul Seat’, and Range Rover says the SV is first production vehicle to incorporate the tactile audio system from SUBPAC.

The idea is to create a more immersive way to feel your music by having transducers in the front seat backs to generate vibrations in sync with the music being played through the 29-speaker, 1,430-watt Meridian sound system. Besides rocking your back, the system also has your wellness in mind by influencing heart rate variability (HRV) – the variation in time between each heartbeat – with six specially developed tracks serving to affect passengers’ HRV.

In its first year of production, the Range Rover Sport SV will only be offered in Edition One specification, which can only be ordered by select clients that Range Rover invited. This version represents “a curation of the best feature combinations, colours and finishes,” the company says.