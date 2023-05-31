Mitsubishi launches Max Certified official pre-owned used car programme – 1yr warranty, RM500 voucher

In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 31 May 2023 2:48 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has launched Max Certified, its official pre-owned vehicle programme “offering customers a more seamless experience to shop for Mitsubishi used cars”. Customers can now browse Mitsubishi pre-owned models at all of the brand’s dealerships nationwide and trade in their existing Mitsubishi for a new one.

MMM says that pre-owned cars under Max Certified have undergone a comprehensive 150-point inspection by a professionally-trained Mitsubishi specialist. To back that up, cars under the programme come with a 12-month warranty that covers the repair and/or replacement of the engine, transmission, steering, and electrical components due to mechanical failure.

Customers who buy a Max Certified vehicle will also receive a RM500 service e-voucher redeemable at authorised MMM service centres during periodic maintenance.

The company says that all Max Certified vehicles are aged seven years and below, and with mileage less than 180,000 km covered at the time of trade-in. The cars are also equipped with genuine MMC parts, are free from major accidents and flood damage, and come with a complete service record from official service centres.

“In addition to strengthening the Mitsubishi brand within the used car sector and building the residual values of Mitsubishi vehicles, Max Certified aims to improve customer retention and repurchase another Mitsubishi model. Through the Max Certified program, we want to deliver a more holistic approach,” said Shinya Ikeda, CEO of MMM.

“While MMM continues to work towards introducing new models for Malaysians, we also hope to offer those who are interested in purchasing a used Mitsubishi car a more accessible and trustworthy platform,” he added.