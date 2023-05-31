There is a common misconception that Proton engineers are simply slapping a Proton badge onto Geely cars without contributing any substantial engineering work. However, this perception is far from the truth.
The process of adapting a Geely car to meet Proton’s standards and local requirements involves extensive engineering and developmental work. As highlighted by the modifications made to the Proton X50 to comply with Malaysian and ASEAN NCAP standards, Proton engineers conduct thorough crash safety analysis and make key safety changes.
These include body reworking, footrest modifications, airbag adjustments, child safety improvements, and revisions to driving assistance features. These changes are not minor tweaks but significant alterations that require a deep understanding of automotive engineering, rigorous testing, and strict compliance to safety standards.
Here are 5 ways Proton modified the Proton X50 to make it safer:
Body Reworking
They reworked an aspect of the body of the X50 to prevent tearing of the front floorboard during a frontal collision, which is not acceptable under ASEAN NCAP standards.
Engineers reinforced these areas with ultra-high-strength steel, effectively shifting the force of impact to other areas that do not pose a threat to occupant safety. As a result, 40% of the body, including the front, side, and back, was made using a combination of high-strength steel variants.
Driver’s Footrest Modification
The driver’s footrest, located next to the brake pedal, was modified due to concerns that the driver of a right-hand-drive X50 would be more vulnerable to foot injury in the event of a collision, as the engine is always oriented under the hood towards the right side of the vehicle.
The footrest was modified to ensure that the foot remains on the footrest, with limited slippage, during a collision.
Curtain Airbags Adjustment
The curtain airbags in the X50 were adjusted to provide additional cushioning to the head area during impact, primarily in side collisions.
This adjustment was necessary because the ASEAN NCAP protocol emphasises that the static deployment of curtain airbags should cover a range of body types for different potential drivers.
Child Occupant Protection (COP) Safety Modifications
In the area of child safety, the engineers lengthened the hook on the Isofix interface to make it easier to fit a child safety seat. Also, the angle of the anchor was readjusted to offer a more secure placement of the seat.
Driving Assistance Features Revisions
Some driving assistance features from the Binyue were carried over to the X50. However, the Speed Limit Information Function (SLIF), which recognises Chinese road signs and informs the driver of the current road’s speed limit, was excluded.
This decision was made to prevent the system from providing incorrect information to the X50’s control unit due to language, character, and signage differences.
GALLERY: Proton X50 ASEAN NCAP crash testing
Comments
we are still waiting for the reasons why x90 is so much more expensive than the original model sold elsewhere.
Also why proton makes the x90 more premium (price tag wise) than the x70, whereas everyone knows it is not suppose to be a premium car.
OMG, took them such a long time to come out with 5 points just to show they are more useful than designing grille.
Did they conduct weekly meeting just to brainstorm what to put to make up the 5 points for the past 2 and a half years?
why dont geely just fire everyone in Proton that isn’t useful to their car business here in Malaysia? Just sell Geely cars as-is, which is actually cheaper than what Proton is asking!
takut hilang kerja oi.
memang takde guna pun Proton. Baik jual Geely terus je di sini. Tukar nama semua service centre dan showroom terus. Senang hati, harga lebih murah lagi
So, Geely are making milo tin cars for China market and Proton make them better for the rest of the world? Hebat Proton, so proud of you.
actually car safety regulations in China is more stringent than Malaysia.
Malaysia safety is so much lower than even Thailand…
There you have folks! Proton actually is not just potong and paste grille…they made China cars safer! Wow…if only they can make Proton Saga safer!
safer than the Geely Binyue
KAKAKAKA CHINAMAN CANT MAKE A SAFE CAR.
proton FUIYO.
that is why going nowhere.