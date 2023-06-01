Yadea F200 is a Porsche designed electric scooter

In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 June 2023 4:39 pm / 2 comments

A new electric scooter from China is now in the European market, the Yadea F200. Although the actual release date has not been revealed, a few details are known also with some release photos.

Of note is the design of the Yadea F200 which developed in conjunction with Porsche. The shape of the F200 is said to be inspired by the form taken by sports cars.

Yadea says the F200 is the equivalent of a 125 cc internal combustion engine scooter with power coming from twin battery packs and an 11 kW motor. A maximum torque of 236 Nm is available from zero and the F200 is governed to a maximum speed of 100 km/h while range is claimed to be 128 km.

No news on pricing but the specifications of the F200 are up to date, including a TFT-LCD instrument panel and LED lighting. Other riding conveniences include keyless start and a storage compartment under the seat while braking uses ABS disc brakes with twin shock absorbers in the rear.

For Malaysia, Yadea has elected MForce Bike Holdings as its authorised distributor with the first electric scooter shown at the recent Malaysia Autoshow. During the exhibition, several models were on display and word is the first of the product range is expected to released this June.