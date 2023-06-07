PLUS declares Net Zero commitment – interim-term target is to reduce greenhouse gases by 35% by 2030

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 June 2023 1:24 pm / 0 comments

In conjunction with World Environment Day on June 5, PLUS has committed to a 2050 Net Zero Goal, aligned with national aspirations. The plan includes an interim-term target to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within its operations by 35% by 2030, against a 2017 baseline.

The initiatives have already started. PLUS recently achieved 25% reduced energy consumption through the implementation of measures such as retrofitting of LED lights and harnessing renewable energy via solar panels at its offices and highway R&Rs.

The end-game 2050 Net Zero Goal pledge will be achieved by harnessing of renewable energy, adopting low carbon mobility practices, tapping on nature-based solutions and driving a circular economy mindset.

“As Malaysia’s largest highway operator, we believe in pioneering sustainability to advance the highway industry. Committing to a net zero goal will drive us towards innovation and collaboration which will contribute towards nation-building,” said PLUS MD Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaffar.

“To realize our mission statement in connecting communities to shape a safe and sustainable future, we are committed to operate in an environmentally conscious and socially responsible manner while upholding good governance,” she added.

The North South Highway operator will launch its sustainability report this month.