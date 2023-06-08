2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R returns to European lineup

In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 June 2023 2:51 pm / 0 comments

Flying in the face of environmental regulations, the 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R makes a return to the Japanese motorcycle maker’s European lineup. After a three-year hiatus, the ZX-6R sportsbike is slated to return to Kawasaki’s European showrooms later this year.

The ZX-6R is now EU5 emissions compliant – something that has thus far eluded the Honda CBR600RR and the Yamaha R6, both of which are for track duty only. This marks the return of the middleweight four-cylinder sportsbike for Europe, something that will make the racing boys rejoice.

From Kawasaki’s European media website, the 2024 ZX-6R comes with an inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled with DOHC and displacing 636 cc. Power is rated at 124 PS at 13,000 rpm while ram air bumps that up to 129 PS at 13,000 rpm, with a peak torque of 69 Nm at 10,800 rpm.

The 2024 ZX-6R isn’t a carry-over model either. Equipment has been updated to reflect the latest motorcycle performance standards, including Showa SFF-BP 41 mm diameter upside-down fully-adjustable front forks and fully-adjustable monoshock in the rear.

A full suite of riding aids comes as standard including four ride modes (including a user customisable mode), three-mode traction control and selectable power delivery modes. Also standard is a quickshifter while a 4.3-inch TFT-LCD display features connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.

There are two colour options for the Kawasaki ZX-5R in Europe – Lime Green/Ebony and Metallic Graphite Grey. The question that needs to be asked is, will the ZX-6R be brought into Malaysia through distributors Modenas?