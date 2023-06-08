In Local News / By Danny Tan / 8 June 2023 9:38 am / 0 comments

Those who ply the North South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced that the Petronas stations at the Dengkil R&R (northbound) and Seremban R&R (southbound) will be temporarily closed for maintenance works.

The Dengkil R&R (northbound) Petronas will be closed from today (June 8) till August 16, while the Seremban R&R (southbound) Petronas will close its gates for just a short period, from midnight tonight till 3am tomorrow.

Note that this closure is specifically for the Petronas station and not the entire R&R, which will remain open. If you’re in the habit of fuelling up at this R&R, or cutting it close, keep this in mind.

Drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.