Triumph Bajaj to launch small bike in India July 5

In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 June 2023 9:44 am / 0 comments

Catering to the Indian sub-continent, motorcycle makers Triumph and Bajaj are collaborating to launch a small displacement motorcycle. Slated to take place this July 5, the partnership will likely see two small bikes launched at the 400 cc or below mark, reports carandbike.com.

Only a teaser image has been released of the impending Triumph Bajaj bike. From what can be seen, the line of the tank and the ribbed seat indicate this will be a model following the retro style of the Triumph Bonneville.

Spyshots and reports from around the internet indicate the new bike models will be a naked sports and scrambler. The small retro bike market in India is dominated by Royal Enfield.

The two bikes will be globally unveiled later this month on June 27 at Triumph’s headquarters in Hinckley, UK, according to a statement by Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj. Assembly will take place in the Bajaj plant in Chakan, Pune.